Opening Match For IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed

We're now on THREADS!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

The opening match for tonight's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view has been revealed, and it's none other than the Ultimate X match.

PWInsider reports that Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, KUSHIDA, Angels, and Kevin Knight will compete in this high-flying encounter. The stakes are high, as the victor will earn a future opportunity to challenge for the X-Division Championship.

The event will be headlined by the Knockouts Title match between Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity.

Below is the full list of matches:

- IMPACT World Title Match: Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

- IMPACT Knockouts World Title Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

- IMPACT X-Division Title Match: Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

- Fatal 4 Way for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles: Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

- IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match: Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

- Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham (Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing)

-Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D'Amore and a partner TBA (Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty)

- Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

- Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: IMPACT Digital Media Title Match: Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

- Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jai Vidal)