WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Opening Match For IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

Opening Match For IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed

The opening match for tonight's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view has been revealed, and it's none other than the Ultimate X match.

PWInsider reports that Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, KUSHIDA, Angels, and Kevin Knight will compete in this high-flying encounter. The stakes are high, as the victor will earn a future opportunity to challenge for the X-Division Championship.

The event will be headlined by the Knockouts Title match between Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity.

Below is the full list of matches:

- IMPACT World Title Match: Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

- IMPACT Knockouts World Title Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

- IMPACT X-Division Title Match: Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

- Fatal 4 Way for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles: Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

- IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match: Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

- Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham (Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing)

-Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D'Amore and a partner TBA (Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty)

- Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

- Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: IMPACT Digital Media Title Match: Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

- Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jai Vidal)


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #slammiversary

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82782/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer