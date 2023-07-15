Ian Riccaboni to Join Nigel McGuinness at AEW Collision Commentary Table Tonight

We're now on THREADS!
In a temporary lineup change, Ian Riccaboni will be taking a seat alongside Nigel McGuinness for tonight's episode of AEW Collision. This adjustment comes as regular play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly is currently fulfilling his duties in Japan, providing commentary for the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament.
According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, Riccaboni was initially considered for the AEW Collision commentary team during its formation. Now, fans will have the opportunity to hear Riccaboni who is best known as the voice of Ring of Honor.
⚡ Jim Ross Calls Out "Lazy" Habit of Commentators
Legendary AEW commentator Jim Ross, known for his nearly 50-year broadcasting career, expressed his frustration with commentators who excess [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 15, 2023 05:29PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com