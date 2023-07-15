WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ian Riccaboni to Join Nigel McGuinness at AEW Collision Commentary Table Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

In a temporary lineup change, Ian Riccaboni will be taking a seat alongside Nigel McGuinness for tonight's episode of AEW Collision. This adjustment comes as regular play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly is currently fulfilling his duties in Japan, providing commentary for the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, Riccaboni was initially considered for the AEW Collision commentary team during its formation. Now, fans will have the opportunity to hear Riccaboni who is best known as the voice of Ring of Honor.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 15, 2023 05:29PM


