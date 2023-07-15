FULL MATCH: Relive La Resistance vs. The Dudley Boyz for World Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam 2003

We're now on THREADS!

WWE SummerSlam 2003 marked the 16th edition of the annual professional wrestling pay-per-view.

The event featured matches from the RAW and SmackDown! brand divisions and took place on August 24, 2003, the show took place inside the America West Arena in the vibrant city of Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE has released a full match from the event, featuring The then World Tag Team Champions, La Resistance taking part in a monumental battle as they face off against one of the most accomplished tag teams in history, The Dudley Boyz!