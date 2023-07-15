WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FULL MATCH: Relive La Resistance vs. The Dudley Boyz for World Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam 2003

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2003 marked the 16th edition of the annual professional wrestling pay-per-view.

The event featured matches from the RAW and SmackDown! brand divisions and took place on August 24, 2003, the show took place inside the America West Arena in the vibrant city of Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE has released a full match from the event, featuring The then World Tag Team Champions, La Resistance taking part in a monumental battle as they face off against one of the most accomplished tag teams in history, The Dudley Boyz!


