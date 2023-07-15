WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Returns Tonight with AEW Collision & Battle Of The Belts VII, CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks, Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

All Elite Wrestling makes its highly anticipated return tonight at 8/7c on TNT. The action takes place at the legendary Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Tonight's AEW Collision is set to deliver an incredible lineup. Brace yourself for the intense showdown between CM Punk and Ricky Starks in the gripping finals of the Owen Hart Men's Foundation Tournament.

Additionally, a clash between Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in the finals of the Owen Hart Women's Foundation Tournament. And let's not forget the epic battle between FTR and Bullet Club Gold, who will be vying for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

Following Collision, AEW Battle Of The Belts VII special event will air featuring Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Championship, Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AEW Women’s Championship, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer for the AEW International Championship.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 15, 2023 05:29PM


Tags: #aew #collision

