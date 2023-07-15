WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Jim Ross Calls Out "Lazy" Habit of Commentators

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

Jim Ross Calls Out "Lazy" Habit of Commentators

Legendary AEW commentator Jim Ross, known for his nearly 50-year broadcasting career, expressed his frustration with commentators who excessively use pronouns instead of addressing individuals by their names. During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the Hall of Famer criticized the practice, stating that it detracts from the quality of their work.

“I got hooked on these f**king pronouns in the last couple of weeks in all kinds of sports about people.

“Announcers, big-time announcers who make a good living relying on pronouns.

“It takes away from your work. Don’t use pronouns if you’re a broadcaster.

“Use names, use cliches. He’s the champ, he’s the tough guy, he’s this. But there are all kinds of ways to describe somebody instead of saying, ‘He. He did this.’

“All right, what’s he doing? ‘He’s going to hit him.’ Okay, who’s he and who’s him?”

Ross emphasizes the importance of using individual names when commentating to grab the viewer's attention and eliminate any confusion regarding the specific person being referred to.
“Could he have said that, ‘Tully Blanchard, one-half of the tag champions is attacking so and so?’ That’s more tangible.

“I’m gonna come out of the kitchen and quit making my sandwich if I hear names. If I hear pronouns, you don’t move the needle.

“It’s just lazy, it’s freaking lazy. If any announcers are listening… don’t use pronouns as you can keep from it.

“Sometimes you can’t help it, I get it. But if you can, avoid them and you’ll have a better broadcast.”

Finalists Decided For Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament After AEW Rampage

The Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament finals are set following the latest episode of AEW Rampage. In a thrilling semifinal match, Will [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 15, 2023 01:48PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82774/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer