Jim Ross Calls Out "Lazy" Habit of Commentators

Legendary AEW commentator Jim Ross, known for his nearly 50-year broadcasting career, expressed his frustration with commentators who excessively use pronouns instead of addressing individuals by their names. During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the Hall of Famer criticized the practice, stating that it detracts from the quality of their work.

“I got hooked on these f**king pronouns in the last couple of weeks in all kinds of sports about people.

“Announcers, big-time announcers who make a good living relying on pronouns.

“It takes away from your work. Don’t use pronouns if you’re a broadcaster.

“Use names, use cliches. He’s the champ, he’s the tough guy, he’s this. But there are all kinds of ways to describe somebody instead of saying, ‘He. He did this.’

“All right, what’s he doing? ‘He’s going to hit him.’ Okay, who’s he and who’s him?”

Ross emphasizes the importance of using individual names when commentating to grab the viewer's attention and eliminate any confusion regarding the specific person being referred to.

“Could he have said that, ‘Tully Blanchard, one-half of the tag champions is attacking so and so?’ That’s more tangible.

“I’m gonna come out of the kitchen and quit making my sandwich if I hear names. If I hear pronouns, you don’t move the needle.

“It’s just lazy, it’s freaking lazy. If any announcers are listening… don’t use pronouns as you can keep from it.

“Sometimes you can’t help it, I get it. But if you can, avoid them and you’ll have a better broadcast.”