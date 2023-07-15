Finalists Decided For Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament After AEW Rampage

We're now on THREADS!

The Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament finals are set following the latest episode of AEW Rampage. In a thrilling semifinal match, Willow Nightingale secured victory over Athena with a roll-up pin, advancing her to the finals.

Nightingale will now face Ruby Soho in the tournament finals, set to take place during Saturday's Collision event. The updated lineup for Collision includes:

- AEW Tag Team Championship Two Out Of Three Fall Match: FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold

- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals: Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk

- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals: Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale