Finalists Decided For Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament After AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

The Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament finals are set following the latest episode of AEW Rampage. In a thrilling semifinal match, Willow Nightingale secured victory over Athena with a roll-up pin, advancing her to the finals.

Nightingale will now face Ruby Soho in the tournament finals, set to take place during Saturday's Collision event. The updated lineup for Collision includes:

- AEW Tag Team Championship Two Out Of Three Fall Match: FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold

- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals: Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk

- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals: Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale

