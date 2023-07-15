WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FTW Championship Match Scheduled for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

In an exciting development, HOOK has agreed to defend his FTW Championship against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. HOOK made an appearance on Friday's Rampage and accepted the challenge previously laid out by Perry during Wednesday's show.

The updated card for the upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Wednesday on TBS, is as follows:

- FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

- Blood & Guts Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & PAC

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 15, 2023 01:43PM


