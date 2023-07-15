FTW Championship Match Scheduled for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

We're now on THREADS!

In an exciting development, HOOK has agreed to defend his FTW Championship against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. HOOK made an appearance on Friday's Rampage and accepted the challenge previously laid out by Perry during Wednesday's show.

The updated card for the upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Wednesday on TBS, is as follows:

- FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

- Blood & Guts Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & PAC