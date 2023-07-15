WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Sources In AEW Believe There Won’t Be Many Changes After New Rules Are Implemented

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

Sources In AEW Believe There Won’t Be Many Changes After New Rules Are Implemented

According to a report from within AEW, the recently implemented rules regarding certain moves are not expected to bring about significant changes or issues, with minimal repercussions anticipated.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that AEW had introduced bans on specific moves under certain circumstances to prioritize the safety of their talent. However, the latest update suggests that the primary objective is to ensure that there is variety and uniqueness throughout the show, rather than solely focusing on dangerous maneuvers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that these moves are still permitted but require approval from producers and coaches involved in the match. The aim is to avoid repetitive spots occurring too frequently within the same show.

The report further states that an AEW wrestler mentioned the possibility of minor fines if a move is performed "in the moment" without prior approval, but it is not expected to have a significant impact or alter the overall product in any significant way.

AEW Star Mercedes Martinez Reveals WWE Hall of Famer as Her Ultimate Wrestling Idol

AEW star Mercedes Martinez made a guest appearance on the popular show "Desert Island Graps" to delve into various pro wrestling subjects. T [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 08:44PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #rampage #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82769/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer