Sources In AEW Believe There Won’t Be Many Changes After New Rules Are Implemented

We're now on THREADS!

According to a report from within AEW, the recently implemented rules regarding certain moves are not expected to bring about significant changes or issues, with minimal repercussions anticipated.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that AEW had introduced bans on specific moves under certain circumstances to prioritize the safety of their talent. However, the latest update suggests that the primary objective is to ensure that there is variety and uniqueness throughout the show, rather than solely focusing on dangerous maneuvers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that these moves are still permitted but require approval from producers and coaches involved in the match. The aim is to avoid repetitive spots occurring too frequently within the same show.

The report further states that an AEW wrestler mentioned the possibility of minor fines if a move is performed "in the moment" without prior approval, but it is not expected to have a significant impact or alter the overall product in any significant way.