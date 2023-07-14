AEW Star Mercedes Martinez Reveals WWE Hall of Famer as Her Ultimate Wrestling Idol

We're now on THREADS!

AEW star Mercedes Martinez made a guest appearance on the popular show "Desert Island Graps" to delve into various pro wrestling subjects. The conversation encompassed a wide array of topics, including Martinez's personal revelation of her most cherished competitor.

In the course of the interview, Martinez was posed with a question about the three matches she would choose to watch if marooned on a desert island. Without hesitation, she promptly selected the iconic WrestleMania 12 encounter featuring Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels in a gripping Iron Man battle for the world title. Furthermore, Martinez reaffirmed her fondness for Bret "The Hitman" Hart by confirming him as her absolute favorite wrestler.

"Man. My first match would be Bret [Hart} versus Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania XII, the Iron Man Match Bret is my favorite wrestler of all time. He is one that I’ve always tried to mold my wrestling towards if I can. But he is the one I’ve always watched."

Martinez went on to mention that she has personally engaged in her fair share of Iron Woman matches throughout her career. Whenever she needed to prepare herself mentally and physically, she would consistently turn to the WrestleMania 12 main event.

"I’ve done Iron Woman matches, 60-plus. Plus-plus. So when I say I watched that match to get prepared for my own Iron Woman matches, that is one that hit the books running. So that’s one of my all-time favorites of theirs."