Former AEW Star Brian Pillman Jr. Spotted Training at WWE Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

According to the Wrestling Observer, it has been reported that Brian Pillman Jr., now a former AEW star, was in attendance at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

Sources have indicated that Pillman was undergoing training at the WWE facility on Thursday, July 13. This occurred just two days after the news of the expiration of his AEW contract. It remains uncertain whether WWE has expressed any interest in signing the second-generation wrestler.

Source: Wrestling Observer
