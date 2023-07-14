AEW's Highly Anticipated All In Will Reportedly Air On Pay-Per-View

We're now on THREADS!

AEW is just over a month away from its highly anticipated debut in the United Kingdom, where they will be hosting the All In show at Wembley Stadium on August 27. This venue can accommodate up to 90,000 enthusiastic fans with AEW selling over 75,000 tickets,

One question that has been on everyone's minds is how the show will be broadcasted.

According to Andrew Zarian's report on the recent episode of the Mat Men Podcast, the All In show will be offered as a pay-per-view, scheduled just one week before the All Out PPV. A combo package will be made available for fans who want to enjoy both events seamlessly.

Zarian stated, "I have received double confirmation on this. So, regarding All In, there has been a lot of speculation about how it will be presented. Will it be free? Will there be a pay-per-view fee? And then, will there be another fee the following week? They are planning to offer it as a pay-per-view on BR [Bleacher Report]. As of now, I believe they are working on a bundle option to provide access to both events, which would make a lot of sense. Although it's still in discussion and I'm uncertain if BR has the capability, it is crucial for them to expand beyond their limited platform. This decision is influenced by their future television plans and the next steps they intend to take."