WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Andrade El Idolo Is Exploring Opportunities Outside of AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

Andrade El Idolo Is Exploring Opportunities Outside of AEW

There are talks of another All Elite Wrestling star potentially joining AAA for upcoming shows.

While no official agreement has been reached, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Andrade El Idolo has shown interest in working with AAA.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW President Tony Khan has given his approval for Andrade to take part in shows outside of AEW, as long as they don't conflict with his commitments to the company. 

Andrade recently made his return to television a few weeks ago during the new AEW Collision show, where he entered into a feud with The House of Black after they attacked him and confiscated his mask. 

At present, Andrade does not have any bookings with New Japan Pro Wrestling or CMLL.

Jushin Liger Set to Attend Owen Hart Cup Finals at AEW Collision

Pro wrestling legend Jushin Liger is en route to the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup Finals on AEW Collision, which will take place tomorro [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 03:43PM


Tags: #aew #andrade el idolo #aaa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82755/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer