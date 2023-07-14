Andrade El Idolo Is Exploring Opportunities Outside of AEW

We're now on THREADS!

There are talks of another All Elite Wrestling star potentially joining AAA for upcoming shows.

While no official agreement has been reached, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Andrade El Idolo has shown interest in working with AAA.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW President Tony Khan has given his approval for Andrade to take part in shows outside of AEW, as long as they don't conflict with his commitments to the company.

Andrade recently made his return to television a few weeks ago during the new AEW Collision show, where he entered into a feud with The House of Black after they attacked him and confiscated his mask.

At present, Andrade does not have any bookings with New Japan Pro Wrestling or CMLL.