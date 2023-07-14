AEW Rampage Tonight: Women's Semifinal Match of Owen Hart Cup Takes Center Stage

We're now on THREADS!
Tonight, AEW Rampage is set to deliver a new episode full of thrilling matchups. One of the highlights will be the long-awaited women's semifinal match of the prestigious Owen Hart Cup between Willow Nightingale and Athena, which had been postponed from the previous week.
The complete lineup for the event tonight:
- Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena
- Lance Archer taking on Trent Beretta in an intense singles match
- The formidable duo of Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee teaming up to face the formidable combination of Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang
- Konosuke Takeshita stepping into the ring against a yet-to-be-determined opponent
We'll also be treated to exclusive interviews with the talented Toni Storm and the enigmatic Dark Order.
