AEW Rampage Tonight: Women's Semifinal Match of Owen Hart Cup Takes Center Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

AEW Rampage Tonight: Women's Semifinal Match of Owen Hart Cup Takes Center Stage

Tonight, AEW Rampage is set to deliver a new episode full of thrilling matchups. One of the highlights will be the long-awaited women's semifinal match of the prestigious Owen Hart Cup between Willow Nightingale and Athena, which had been postponed from the previous week.

The complete lineup for the event tonight:

- Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena

- Lance Archer taking on Trent Beretta in an intense singles match

- The formidable duo of Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee teaming up to face the formidable combination of Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang

- Konosuke Takeshita stepping into the ring against a yet-to-be-determined opponent

We'll also be treated to exclusive interviews with the talented Toni Storm and the enigmatic Dark Order.


