WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Jushin Liger Set to Attend Owen Hart Cup Finals at AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

Jushin Liger Set to Attend Owen Hart Cup Finals at AEW Collision

Pro wrestling legend Jushin Liger is en route to the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup Finals on AEW Collision, which will take place tomorrow on TNT. Liger took to Twitter on Friday to share his excitement, announcing that he was currently at Haneda Airport and embarking on a journey to Calgary, the city where he embarked on a significant trip back in 1987.

"I'm currently at Haneda Airport, ready to make my way to Calgary, Canada via San Francisco. I have been graciously invited as a guest for Owen Hart's memorial tournament ☆ After a long time, I am eagerly looking forward to returning to Calgary," Liger's translated tweet expressed.

During Liger's time under his real name, Keiichi Yamada, he participated in an excursion from NJPW to Stampede Wrestling in May 1987. This period marked the revival of Stampede Wrestling by Bruce Hart, following its sale to Vince McMahon in 1984.

Over the years, Owen and Liger engaged in ten singles matches against each other, all of which took place in Japan. Their series was evenly split, with each wrestler securing five victories. 

🗣️ We'd love to hear your thoughts on this story! Share your comments below...

 


Tags: #aew #owen hart cup #owen hart #jushin liger #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82751/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer