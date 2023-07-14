Jushin Liger Set to Attend Owen Hart Cup Finals at AEW Collision

We're now on THREADS!

Pro wrestling legend Jushin Liger is en route to the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup Finals on AEW Collision, which will take place tomorrow on TNT. Liger took to Twitter on Friday to share his excitement, announcing that he was currently at Haneda Airport and embarking on a journey to Calgary, the city where he embarked on a significant trip back in 1987.

"I'm currently at Haneda Airport, ready to make my way to Calgary, Canada via San Francisco. I have been graciously invited as a guest for Owen Hart's memorial tournament ☆ After a long time, I am eagerly looking forward to returning to Calgary," Liger's translated tweet expressed.

During Liger's time under his real name, Keiichi Yamada, he participated in an excursion from NJPW to Stampede Wrestling in May 1987. This period marked the revival of Stampede Wrestling by Bruce Hart, following its sale to Vince McMahon in 1984.

Over the years, Owen and Liger engaged in ten singles matches against each other, all of which took place in Japan. Their series was evenly split, with each wrestler securing five victories.

