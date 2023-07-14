New Version of Randy Orton's Theme Released, Fueling Speculation of WWE Return

We're now on THREADS!

Amid growing anticipation of Randy Orton's potential comeback to the WWE, a fresh rendition of his entrance music has just been unveiled. It has been well over a year since fans last witnessed "The Viper" inside a WWE ring, and rumors have circulated suggesting that the former World Champion has been discouraged from returning to the ring.

A new version of Randy Orton's theme by Rev Theory could hold significance. While it remains uncertain if this would be a new version of his theme song for use on WWE television it certainly adds to the speculation.