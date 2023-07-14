WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Version of Randy Orton's Theme Released, Fueling Speculation of WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

Amid growing anticipation of Randy Orton's potential comeback to the WWE, a fresh rendition of his entrance music has just been unveiled. It has been well over a year since fans last witnessed "The Viper" inside a WWE ring, and rumors have circulated suggesting that the former World Champion has been discouraged from returning to the ring.

A new version of Randy Orton's theme by Rev Theory could hold significance. While it remains uncertain if this would be a new version of his theme song for use on WWE television it certainly adds to the speculation.


Tags: #wwe #randy orton #rev theory

