WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Kenny Omega Fires Back at Critics, Defends His Wrestling Style: "Don't Tell Me How to Wrestle!"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

Kenny Omega Fires Back at Critics, Defends His Wrestling Style: "Don't Tell Me How to Wrestle!"

Kenny Omega has responded to critics who claim he is too reckless in the ring and as you would expect this has sparked a strong reaction.

Omega has amassed a loyal following of ardent supporters who applaud his unconventional style and innovative approach to pro wrestling. However, he has also faced an equal number of detractors who condemn his actions and statements during his matches.

There are those who have even labeled Omega as reckless, particularly in relation to his recent performances which have featured a series of high-risk maneuvers, including a Tiger Driver '91 that caused Omega to land at an alarmingly steep angle on his upper shoulders and neck.

In response to these criticisms, Omega asserts that those who denounce his willingness to execute such moves do not genuinely prioritize his well-being. He told Sports Illustrated the following:

"Do not dictate to me how I should wrestle. Is there an inherent risk? Did Mike Tyson face risks when he engaged in bouts against fellow championship-level boxers, with only inches of space between them, while delivering powerful punches? Undoubtedly. However, Tyson possessed confidence in his abilities and knew he was the best."

"So, do not instruct Mike Tyson on the art of boxing, and do not instruct Tyson Smith on the craft of wrestling. You are far from qualified. Simply refrain from speaking out."

Mark Briscoe Sidelined With Injury, Ruled Out for ROH's Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View

According to Tony Khan, Mark Briscoe is presently dealing with an injury that prevents him from obtaining medical clearance for his particip [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 12:25AM

Source: si.com
Tags: #aew #kenny omega

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82742/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer