Kenny Omega Fires Back at Critics, Defends His Wrestling Style: "Don't Tell Me How to Wrestle!"

Kenny Omega has responded to critics who claim he is too reckless in the ring and as you would expect this has sparked a strong reaction.

Omega has amassed a loyal following of ardent supporters who applaud his unconventional style and innovative approach to pro wrestling. However, he has also faced an equal number of detractors who condemn his actions and statements during his matches.

There are those who have even labeled Omega as reckless, particularly in relation to his recent performances which have featured a series of high-risk maneuvers, including a Tiger Driver '91 that caused Omega to land at an alarmingly steep angle on his upper shoulders and neck.

In response to these criticisms, Omega asserts that those who denounce his willingness to execute such moves do not genuinely prioritize his well-being. He told Sports Illustrated the following:

"Do not dictate to me how I should wrestle. Is there an inherent risk? Did Mike Tyson face risks when he engaged in bouts against fellow championship-level boxers, with only inches of space between them, while delivering powerful punches? Undoubtedly. However, Tyson possessed confidence in his abilities and knew he was the best."

"So, do not instruct Mike Tyson on the art of boxing, and do not instruct Tyson Smith on the craft of wrestling. You are far from qualified. Simply refrain from speaking out."