AEW Implements Safety Measures and Moves To Enhance Performer and Fan Safety

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

AEW is set to implement several changes to its television product with the aim of enhancing performer and fan safety, according to a report from Fightful Select.

An official document outlining these changes was circulated within AEW, with multiple individuals within the company confirming its authenticity, although some talent claimed not to have seen it yet.

The protocols were developed collaboratively by the AEW medical team, coaches, and referees, with the intention of safeguarding the well-being of talent, staff, crew, and fans. 

The document explicitly prohibits certain maneuvers, including unprotected chair shots to the head, shots to the back of the head, buckle bombs, blind moves backwards into the turnbuckle, fencing responses, seizure sells, spitting, bleeding in the crowd, weapons or projectiles in the crowd, taking drinks or food from guests in the crowd, physical contact with the crowd, and throwing items with blood on them into the crowd. Notably, the only moves seemingly banned outright are buckle bombs and similar attacks.

Additionally, the document includes a broader list of spots that are still permitted but require approval from medical and assigned coaches for each match. This list, while not exhaustive, can be adjusted by medical, legal, and coaching staff. Once approved, these moves are expected to be executed in accordance with the established safety protocols.

The following is the verbatim list from the document of moves that necessitate approval:

  • Spots and bumps on the ring apron and outside
  • Table/ladder/chair spots in and out of the ring (Only allowed with padding)
  • Any elevated spots outside of the barricades (dives and ladder spots on stage, around the arena, and other places outside of the ring)
  • All piledriver/tombstone variations, including: sit-down drivers, inverted/poison hurricanrana, and vertebreakers
  • High-risk dives or top rope moves (450, 630, double moonsaults, SSP, etc.)
  • Intentional bleeding (of any sort, not just blading)
  • Throwing people into/through/over ring steps, commentary table, bell table, or guardrails/barricades
  • Weapon usage: chairs, pipes, kendo sticks, hammers, ring bells, bats, chains, etc.
  • Title belts
  • Thumbtacks, skewers, barbed wire, and other sharp/puncturing objects
  • Powders, aerosol sprays, or liquids
  • Throwing any weapons or objects (e.g., chairs)
  • Choking/strangling with hands or a weapon or hanging spots
  • Injury spots or angles, whether or not medical is involved/called to the ring
  • Any physicality in the crowd or crowd brawling
  • Any physicality involving referees, managers, extras, celebrities, or special guests

It is important to reiterate that the moves listed above require approval, while the previously mentioned group of moves is strictly prohibited.

Some talent interviewed by Fightful expressed support for these changes, believing they will lead to a more streamlined show and the majority o agreed that these measures represent a necessary "tightening of the screws" for the company.

Source: Fightful Select
