Final Lineup Revealed for AEW Dynamite's Blood & Guts Match: The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club

We're now on THREADS!

The official lineup for the upcoming Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite has been unveiled.

All Elite Wrestling is set to host their third Blood & Guts encounter on Wednesday, July 19th, in Boston.

Heading into AEW Dynamite in Saskatoon, it was already known that one team would comprise the Blackpool Combat Club, while the other team would consist of The Elite.

During the main event of Dynamite, Don Callis, representing the Blackpool Combat Club, delivered his customary promo, taking shots at Kenny Omega. This prompted Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita of the BCC team to storm the ring and assault Omega, with Pac joining in and wielding a steel chair.

In response, Pac made a surprise announcement, declaring his inclusion in the BCC team for Blood & Guts. Therefore, the final lineup for the BCC team is Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac.

As it seemed like Kenny Omega was on the verge of enduring a brutal beating from the BCC members, he orchestrated a video package to unveil The Elite's partner for the Blood & Guts match.

The video revealed that Kota Ibushi, formerly of NJPW, would join Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) to form The Golden Elite. This match will mark Ibushi's highly anticipated debut in AEW.

After The Elite successfully cleared the ring of the BCC members, Kenny Omega delivered a promo expressing his desire to face his former manager/mentor Don Callis after The Golden Elite vanquishes the five members of the BCC.