AEW Rampage SPOILERS For July 14th

AEW Rampage spoilers have been revealed, shedding light on the upcoming episode's events, including the announcement of the female wrestler advancing to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Filmed after AEW Dynamite at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, the Rampage episode is scheduled to air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, July 14th.
In the main event, the identity of the female competitor progressing to the Owen Hart Cup Tournament finals was unveiled. This wrestler will be facing Ruby Soho, who emerged victorious in the semifinals on Dynamite.
Below are the spoilers, with thanks to PWInsider:
Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes secured a victory against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Taya Valkyrie triumphed over Izzy McQueen, using a curb stomp to secure the win.
Konosuke Takehita emerged victorious over Mentallo.
In the semifinals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Willow Nightingale defeated ROH Women's Champion Athena.
