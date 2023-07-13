WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For July 14th Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

AEW Rampage spoilers have been revealed, shedding light on the upcoming episode's events, including the announcement of the female wrestler advancing to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Filmed after AEW Dynamite at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, the Rampage episode is scheduled to air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, July 14th. In the main event, the identity of the female competitor progressing to the Owen Hart Cup Tournament finals was unveiled. This wrestler will be facing Ruby Soho, who emerged victorious in the semifinals on Dynamite. Below are the spoilers, with thanks to PWInsider: Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes secured a victory against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Taya Valkyrie triumphed over Izzy McQueen, using a curb stomp to secure the win.

After the match, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Saraya from The Outcasts confronted Taya. Storm resorted to cheap heat tactics by belittling Taya for being Canadian. Taya issued a challenge to Storm for a Women's Title match at the upcoming Battle of the Belts event on Saturday night. Storm accepted the challenge, adding that she would embarrass Taya in her home country.





Lance Archer, accompanied by Jake Roberts, defeated Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.





Archer then called out Orange Cassidy, a member of the Best Friends group alongside Trent and Chuck, challenging him to an International Title match at Battle of the Belts. When Orange Cassidy arrived, Archer seized him by the throat, but Jake Roberts managed to persuade Archer to release him, emphasizing the importance of Orange's participation in winning the title.

Konosuke Takehita emerged victorious over Mentallo.

In the semifinals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Willow Nightingale defeated ROH Women's Champion Athena.

