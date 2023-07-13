Jim Ross Opens Up About Health Struggles and When He Hopes To Return To AEW

We're now on THREADS!

The legendary WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross has been absent from the wrestling scene in recent weeks due to a painful fall. The incident resulted in severe bruising and necessitated a period of recovery for the broadcaster.

During the recent episode of his popular podcast, "Grillin JR," Jim Ross and his co-host Conrad Thompson delved into Ross's health and the challenges he faced while seeking medical advice from various doctors.

"I had a rough week on my leg. I’m not changing doctors, I’m just adding to doctors. I went to one doctor and he said, ‘I have to get you to a specialist that can give you an antibiotic shot.’ ‘Why can’t you do it?’ ‘That’s not what I do.’ They recommend me to this guy. It’s been a challenging week. I think we’ve made some improvements. We have a good game plan, I just need a break. I need a break in the action and move on. It will happen. I have good doctors, good care. If I don’t get the results that we’re looking for, I’ll go to the Mayo clinic and start over and see where it takes us. I’m okay, it’s going to be alright. It’s just frustrating as heck to have to deal with this every day."

During the podcast, Ross provided additional insight into his condition, expressing uncertainty about his return to AEW and the specific role he would undertake upon his comeback.

"My sciatic, I didn’t realize how crippling that is. It’s been driving me crazy. It was three days where I had a hard time even walking to the bathroom. It’s not been good the last week or two, but I see improvement, I see the direction, and I have hope that it’s going to be fine. That’s where we are. It’s just one of those deals. I don’t have any timetable on returning to work. I have to get better. I can’t start traveling again. They’re worried about infection and being on an airplane or at an airport with an open wound is not ideal. It will work out. I’m positive, I’m optimistic. I want to get back at the booth doing something. I don’t know if I’m going back on Collision. My debut on Collision was not very auspicious because of my voice, which I still don’t get. It’s interesting, the doctor said it might be stress induced. I said, ‘that’s a weird analogy.’ Stress being because of my illness. I have a lot to be thankful for and it’s all going to be good, I just have to make it good."

Ross says his goal is to be back by the AEW All In event in London.

"I really want to make Wembley. Right now, I don’t know if I can. I hope so. I don’t want to say I have a target date, but you have to have some kind of goal. Wembley is my goal. I hope I’m back before then, but certainly Wembley is something I want to be part of."

WNS wishes Jim Ross all the very best with his health and hopes he can make it to London!