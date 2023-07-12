WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions Teams Up for Captivating Documentary On Andy Kaufman

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions has announced its involvement in an upcoming documentary that will delve into the life of the late Andy Kaufman. Partnering with the estate of the renowned star, the documentary aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Kaufman's career and legacy. Kaufman, a WWE Hall of Famer is best known to pro wrestling fans for his memorable feud with Jerry Lawler in Memphis, which included a legendary piledriver on the David Letterman Show. Tragically, Kaufman passed away in 1984.

Kaufman's remarkable story has been portrayed on screen before, notably in the 1999 film "Man on the Moon" with Jim Carrey portraying the enigmatic performer. The new document will shed further light on his life and accomplishments. Acclaimed director Clay Tweel will helm the documentary, while production will be handled by Campfire Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, Worldwide Pants Incorporated, and Fifth Season.

This documentary promises unparalleled and exclusive access to Kaufman's family, featuring personal and previously unseen archives and private recordings provided by the Andy Kaufman Estate. Additionally, it will incorporate all relevant archival material from the estate of George Shapiro, Kaufman's longtime manager. The film will trace the creative journey of this performance artist who operated at a frequency that defied categorization.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 12, 2023 07:37PM

 

Source: deadline.com
Tags: #wwe #andy kaufman #dwayne johnson #the rock #seven bucks productions

