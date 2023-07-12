AEW and Warner Bros Discovery In Talks To Expand PPV Schedule

We're now on THREADS!

AEW and Warner Bros Discovery are currently engaged in negotiations to extend their television partnership, and according to a report by Fightful Select, Warner Bros Discovery has proposed an extension to AEW's pay-per-view schedule.

A source from Warner Bros Discovery informed Fightful that there is a strong likelihood of significantly expanding the number of AEW PPV events, potentially even to one per month. This expansion is said to be something Warner Bros Discovery has been desiring for a while.

It remains unclear whether these additional events would be standalone PPVs or included as part of a streaming deal on the MAX platform. There has been talk of airing the All In event at Wembley Stadium.

The negotiation process is still ongoing and we will update you when we hear more.