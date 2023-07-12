WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Darby Allin Praises AEW President Tony Khan Granting Creative Freedom and Showcasing Rising Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

Darby Allin Praises AEW President Tony Khan Granting Creative Freedom and Showcasing Rising Talent

Darby Allin opened up about the freedom he enjoys under AEW President Tony Khan

During a conversation with the Lost Signals podcast, Allin revealed that Khan has given him the creative liberty to showcase emerging talent like Nick Wayne through video packages, enabling the audience to connect with their unique wrestling journeys.

“A good example is Nick Wayne. Nobody really knew him that much from the national TV audience. How are you supposed to know a 16-year-old kid? I went up to Tony and said, ‘I have this idea and I want to present Nick in a way where I make a video package for him so people can get to know him before he wrestles, and just not throw him out there as a random guy, but have a backstory.’

“I come up with a lot of stuff. That’s the beauty of it. Tony lets me take the ball and run with it. That’s all I’ve ever wanted in life. Not just wrestling, but life, just the opportunity to do something with myself. It’s cool when you have someone like Tony Khan, who has a national television company, and is letting you take the ball and run with it. A lot of it is from my mind, what you see out there, for good or bad.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #darby allin #nick wayne #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82708/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer