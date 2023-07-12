Darby Allin Praises AEW President Tony Khan Granting Creative Freedom and Showcasing Rising Talent

We're now on THREADS!

Darby Allin opened up about the freedom he enjoys under AEW President Tony Khan

During a conversation with the Lost Signals podcast, Allin revealed that Khan has given him the creative liberty to showcase emerging talent like Nick Wayne through video packages, enabling the audience to connect with their unique wrestling journeys.

“A good example is Nick Wayne. Nobody really knew him that much from the national TV audience. How are you supposed to know a 16-year-old kid? I went up to Tony and said, ‘I have this idea and I want to present Nick in a way where I make a video package for him so people can get to know him before he wrestles, and just not throw him out there as a random guy, but have a backstory.’

“I come up with a lot of stuff. That’s the beauty of it. Tony lets me take the ball and run with it. That’s all I’ve ever wanted in life. Not just wrestling, but life, just the opportunity to do something with myself. It’s cool when you have someone like Tony Khan, who has a national television company, and is letting you take the ball and run with it. A lot of it is from my mind, what you see out there, for good or bad.”