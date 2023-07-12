WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

AEW and Warner Bros Discovery In Advanced Talks For TV Rights Extension, Potential 'Huge Money Increase'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

AEW and Warner Bros Discovery In Advanced Talks For TV Rights Extension, Potential 'Huge Money Increase'

AEW has been associated with Warner Bros Discovery since it launched back in 2012 and it appears it will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

According to a report from Fightful Select, significant changes could be on the horizon for AEW as the company has reportedly engaged in lengthy discussions with Warner Bros Discovery regarding an extension of their broadcasting rights.

The discussions have reportedly been ongoing for several months, and an announcement regarding a new deal could potentially be made as early as the summer or fall. The sources expressed satisfaction with AEW, specifically with how they handle preemptions and adjusting at notice. 

Warner Bros Discovery does not hold much interest in airing Ring of Honor, suggesting that it may continue to be available exclusively on the HonorClub streaming service. The company recently discontinued Dark and Elevation, which aired on YouTube.

The talks between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery reportedly included considerations for All In, which is scheduled for August. Initially, the show was announced in relation to Warner's 100th anniversary celebrations. According to the Warner Bros Discovery source, the new deal would result in a significant increase in revenue for AEW, based on current indications.

AEW Removes Another Star From Official Roster

In yet another development to the AEW roster, another star has been removed from the company's official roster page, following the recent re [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2023 11:14PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82705/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer