AEW and Warner Bros Discovery In Advanced Talks For TV Rights Extension, Potential 'Huge Money Increase'

AEW has been associated with Warner Bros Discovery since it launched back in 2012 and it appears it will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

According to a report from Fightful Select, significant changes could be on the horizon for AEW as the company has reportedly engaged in lengthy discussions with Warner Bros Discovery regarding an extension of their broadcasting rights.

The discussions have reportedly been ongoing for several months, and an announcement regarding a new deal could potentially be made as early as the summer or fall. The sources expressed satisfaction with AEW, specifically with how they handle preemptions and adjusting at notice.

Warner Bros Discovery does not hold much interest in airing Ring of Honor, suggesting that it may continue to be available exclusively on the HonorClub streaming service. The company recently discontinued Dark and Elevation, which aired on YouTube.

The talks between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery reportedly included considerations for All In, which is scheduled for August. Initially, the show was announced in relation to Warner's 100th anniversary celebrations. According to the Warner Bros Discovery source, the new deal would result in a significant increase in revenue for AEW, based on current indications.