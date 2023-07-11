WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Removes Another Star From Official Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2023

AEW Removes Another Star From Official Roster

In yet another development to the AEW roster, another star has been removed from the company's official roster page, following the recent removal of Trench of Mogul Affiliates and Fuego Del Sol.

This time, it is Brian Pillman Jr. who has been taken off the official AEW website. Since the company's inception in 2019, Pillman has been part of AEW, notably as a member of the Varsity Blonds tag team alongside Griff Garrison.

However, the team has not had much television time since Julia Hart departed to join the House of Black. Pillman's most recent match for AEW took place on May 13 at the House Rules live event, where he and Griff were defeated by the Gunns.

Pillman's partner, Griff Garrison, remains listed as a member of the roster at the time of this report.

We'll keep you updated when we know more about Pillman's status.

