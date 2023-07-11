Kenny Omega Discusses His Strategy For AEW ALL IN & ALL OUT Events Days Apart

We're now on THREADS!

Kenny Omega recently engaged in an interview with Raj Prashad from Uproxx, where he discussed the AEW: Fight Forever video game and the upcoming PPV's by All Elite Wrestling in late-August and early-September.

As fans eagerly anticipate AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium on August 27 in London, England, followed by AEW ALL OUT 2023 just one week later at the United Center on September 3 in Chicago, Illinois, Omega shared his thoughts on ensuring both events feel unique and special.

While Omega acknowledged that it isn't necessary to have a completely different roster for each show, he emphasized the importance of featuring matches that are distinct and extraordinary for each event. He expressed concern that repetitive use of the same set of wrestlers could leave many talented athletes waiting on the sidelines for their opportunities.

"I believe there should be some individuals appearing on one show that may not be present on the other," Omega explained, highlighting the positive aspect of showcasing a variety of faces to cater to AEW fans and wrestling enthusiasts alike.

For the full interview, visit Uproxx.com.