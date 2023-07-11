WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy To Debut At GCW Next Month In Detroit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2023

Over the years, Jeff Hardy has battled various issues, including substance abuse and legal troubles. He has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, which have affected his personal life and professional career. In the past, he has faced legal consequences, such as DUI charges and drug-related incidents.

Hardy has in recent months taken steps towards recovery and rehabilitation and recently returned to All Elite Wrestling.

Today, it was announced the AEW superstar and former WWE world champion will be competing at GCW “My Name Is” event on August 4th from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit Michigan. 


