We're Looking For A Social Media Commentator On Facebook and Twitter

We're now on THREADS!

We have an exciting opportunity for someone who lives and breathes wrestling! With over 500K followers and counting, WrestlingNewsSoure.com is looking for a talented individual to join our team as a social media commentator.

Are you passionate about the squared circle? Do you have a knack for delivering engaging commentary and sparking meaningful conversations? Then this could be your chance to shine on our social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter.

As part of our team, you'll have the incredible opportunity to share your insights, analysis, and thoughts on the latest wrestling events, matches, and storylines. You'll be a voice that our loyal and dedicated fanbase turns to for expert commentary and interactive discussions. 🎤💭

What we're looking for:

🔸 A deep love and knowledge of wrestling history, promotions, and current events. 🔸 Excellent communication skills with a flair for social media. 🔸 Ability to provide compelling and engaging commentary in written form. 🔸 Strong social media skills to interact with our passionate followers. 🔸 Dedication, reliability, and commitment.

💻 Social Media Interaction: Utilizing your strong social media skills, you'll engage with our followers across various platforms, responding to comments, answering questions, and sparking conversations. Your presence will enhance the overall experience for our community.

If you think you have what it takes to become a part of our team, we want to hear from you! Send us an email with a brief introduction about yourself, along with a sample of your wrestling commentary skills. Don't forget to include any relevant experience or qualifications. 📩

Email, subject "WNS Social Media Position" to ben@wrestlingnewssource.com

Please note that this role is voluntary and not paid. We are a passionate community-driven platform, and we believe in providing opportunities for fellow wrestling fans to contribute their expertise and engage with our community.