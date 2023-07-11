WWE RAW Results for July 10th, 2023

We're now on THREADS!

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, July 10, 2023 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (7/10/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get this week's show started. We then shoot to the regular WWE Monday Night Raw intro as the official show theme plays.

The Judgment Day Kicks Off WWE Raw

We shoot inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show as the camera pans the jam-packed crowd. We then hear the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day's theme song.

On that note, out comes the leader of the group, Finn Balor. As he makes his way to the ring to kick off this week's show, we see a lengthy video package recapping the events that transpired at the end of last week's show.

We see Balor make his return during the main event to attack Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and essentially cost his own fellow members of The Judgment Day a big moment, as "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest had a cash-in moment.

Back live, Balor addresses what we just saw and claims his issues with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion aren't over and that is because of Damian Priest. He sarcastically calls him by his self-proclaimed "Senor Money In The Bank" moniker.

The theme for The Judgment Day hits again and out comes Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. "Mami" gets on the mic as the two head to the ring together and tells Balor that whatever issues he has they can deal with in privacy backstage.

Balor isn't interested in complying and blames coming up short in his attempt to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Priest directly. As he continues to talk, Ripley palms Balor's mic to silence him. The crowd "ooh's" and "ahh's."

Finn Balor storms off, exiting the ring and glaring at "Dirty" Dom at ringside as he walks back to the backstage area. Ripley and Dom hang back and stay in the ring and get back on the mic.

Ripley says that what we just heard and saw was personal business of The Judgment Day. She talks about her own dominance and hypes Dominik Mysterio's non-title rematch against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins later tonight.

As "Dirty" Dom tries to speak up, the crowd drowns him out with boos as always. He keeps trying, they keep booing louder. Eventually, as he begins to get at least a couple of words out, he is interrupted once more, this time by the familiar sounds of "BURN IT DOWN!"

From there, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins emerges as the fans in Buffalo sing along with his music. Rollins mocks and taunts Dominik Mysterio ahead of their rematch later tonight on Raw. He taunts Dom and Ripley about the apparent collapse of The Judgment Day.

The segment wraps up on that note. We shoot to ringside for the first on-camera appearance by Raw commentary duo Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. They react to the opening segment briefly and then run down the advertised lineup for tonight's show.

Rhea Ripley Confronts Damian Priest Backstage

We shoot backstage and we see Damian Priest standing alone with an unpleasant look on his face. He shakes his head and up walks Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

"Mami" tells Priest that whatever is going on between he and Finn Balor, they need to squash it. Priest responds, mostly in Spanish, and then says he'll handle it. Ripley says, "Good," and walks off with Dominik Mysterio.

Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

Drew McIntyre's theme hits after that. "The Scottish Warrior" makes his way out in his ring gear for what will be his first official match back in a WWE ring since making his return at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England last weekend.

The former WWE Champion has his massive sword in-hand and begins making his way down to the ring to a huge pop from the crowd inside the KeyBank Center. He settles in the ring and poses on the ropes and then his music fades down.

Now the entrance tune for Matt Riddle plays and out comes "The Original BRO" to loud crowd chants of "BRO! BRO! BRO!" He joins McIntyre in the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see McIntyre and Riddle still in the ring awaiting the arrival of their opposition for this scheduled tag-team contest here in the opening match of this week's WWE Raw.

On that note, the theme for Imperium hits and out comes Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, accompanied by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The Imperium duo heads to the ring and settles inside as their entrance tune dies down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Riddle and Kaiser. Riddle takes Kaiser down early on, as the camera shot switches to show GUNTHER watching on at ringside.

Kaiser reverses Riddle and controls him on the mat with a side head-lock. He leans and squeezes away. Riddle stands up and bounces off the ropes, looking to push himself free, but Kaiser squeezes down on the head-lock tighter and brings Riddle back to the mat.

We see Kaiser back "The Original BRO" into the corner and blast him with one solid right-hand, which elicits a grin from GUNTHER. Riddle starts to fight back and then he makes the tag to McIntyre.

In comes Drew McIntyre for his first in-ring action in months, but before he can do anything, Vinci, who tagged in for the Imperium duo, scurries out to the floor at ringside. He avoids the fight with McIntyre at first but ultimately gets back in the ring and starts to mix it up with "The Scottish Warrior."

McIntyre immediately begins to dominate Vinci. He gets in some impressive power spots and then tags Riddle back in. The two hit a double-team move on Vinci and then Riddle picks up where McIntyre left off, taking it to one-half of Imperium. Riddle slaps an armbar on Vinci while hanging over the ring ropes.

We see Vinci's Imperium teammates get involved at this point, which results in Riddle crashing and burning on the floor at ringside. Riddle clutches his arm in pain as we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Vinci and Kaiser taking turns tagging in and out, adding to their comfortable offensive lead over a beaten down Riddle. "The Original BRO" finally makes the much-needed tag after a few minutes.

In comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. He easily beats down Vinci and Kaiser by himself, stopping to look down and glare at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at ringside. GUNTHER ends up getting involved, but Riddle takes him out. McIntyre heads back in the ring and connects with a Claymore Kick and seconds later, this one is over.

Winners: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

Problems Within Imperium?

Once the match wraps up, we see highlights of how the match finished up, including Riddle taking out GUNTHER at ringside. Back live, we see McIntyre and Riddle celebrating their victory in the ring for the fired up Buffalo crowd.

The camera shot changes and shows an angry GUNTHER scolding his fellow Imperium teammates Giovani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. He turns and storms off by himself. Kaiser then glares at Vinci and turns and walks off by himself as well.

Finn Balor & Damian Priest Make Peace

We shoot backstage and we see Finn Balor walk up to Damian Priest. The two address their issues and come to an agreement. Balor says he's still got issues with Rollins, so he gets to handle his business with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion first.

Priest says he has no problem with that and asks very bluntly if the two are now cool. Balor insists they are. Priest tells Balor not to worry, because either way he's got things covered, referring to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship coming to The Judgment Day, as he raises his Money In The Bank briefcase to emphasize his point. The segment ends on that note and we head to another commercial break.

WWE Fastlane 2023 Coming To Indianapolis, IN.

When we return from the commercial break, we see a graphic officially announcing the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event for Saturday, October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is also announced that tickets for the show go on sale to the general public starting this Friday morning, July 14, 2023 at 10/9c at Ticketmaster.com.

From there, we shoot to a very elaborate video package looking at The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 and the powerful follow-up segment from last week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Jackie Redmond Interviews Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Once The Bloodline video package wraps up, we shoot backstage where Jackie Redmond introduces her guests at this time, Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Redmond asks the duo who they plan on defending their titles against next. Zayn mentions a couple of teams, such as The Street Profits, Imperium and others, and says whoever wants it can get it.

Up walks The Judgment Day duo of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Ripley is offended that Zayn didn't include The Judgment Day when mentioning tag-teams who could be in line for the next shot.

Rhea Ripley then goes on to brag about how when it is all said-and-done, The Judgment Day will have all of the championships in WWE. She leaves after mentioning that "Dirty" Dom never gets tired.

Zayn and Owens talk among themselves about what they think Ripley meant by that comment. An innocent Kevin Owens thinks it means he can run around the yard all day without getting winded. Zayn laughs and whispers in his ear what it really meant.

The Judgment Day Attacks Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Make Save

We head back inside the KeyBank Center where The Judgment Day theme music hits again and out comes Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by his "Mami," the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

As the two settle inside the squared circle, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves hype the upcoming rematch from last week's show, with "Dirty" Dom going one-on-one against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in non-title action.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a vignette featuring Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal. We shoot back inside the KeyBank Center and we see "Dirty" Dom still in the ring awaiting the arrival of the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

We then hear "BURN IT DOWN!" The crowd explodes as "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" makes his way out. The fans in Buffalo loudly sing along with the "Whoa oh-oh's" in the champ's theme song as he makes his way to the ring in charismatic fashion.

Rollins nears the ringside area and is sneak-attacked by "Dirty" Dom. The two brawl around ringside and into the crowd. Finn Balor ends up joining in and The Judgment Day members proceed to beat down the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The theme for Kevin Owens hits and out comes "The Prize Fighter" and his fellow tag-team partner, Sami Zayn. The Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions sprint to the ring and help make the save for Seth Rollins. The trio ends up running off The Judgment Day and standing tall to end the segment.

Logan Paul, Ricochet Go Face-To-Face

We shoot backstage and we see the freshly engaged Logan Paul walking the hallways as he is getting ready to make his way out to the ring for his scheduled face-to-face confrontation with Ricochet.

On that note, we shoot to a commercial break. When we return, we learn from Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves that Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will join forces to take on The Judgment Day trio of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in tonight's main event.

From there, we head back inside the KeyBank Center where the theme for Ricochet hits. He makes his way to the ring, steps inside, bounces off the ropes and does a standing back-flip. He lands on his feet and his music dies down.

Ricochet says he wanted to come out here and say something to the fans that is from the heart. He says anyone who knows him knows that every risk he takes when he steps through the curtain is for the fans. He wants them to be able to go home and say they saw Ricochet in person, and he was the highlight of their night.

He continues to talk and says tonight he's here for one individual person, Logan Paul. He tells Logan he saw the Instagram video and he knows he is here tonight. He gives him credit for accomplishing a lot in his short time in WWE. He has one issue, however.

The WWE veteran goes on to talk about how Logan Paul attacked him backstage after their performance in the men's ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank. He says he's fine with that, but what he isn't cool with is Logan going on his own platform on his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast and telling his audience that Ricochet is unprofessional.

Ricochet asks how Logan can say that when he admits himself he doesn't even know what he is doing. The theme for Logan Paul hits and out comes the social media sensation. He taunts Ricochet after trashing Buffalo. He says people cared more about him losing at Money In The Bank than they would have if Ricochet had won.

Logan and Ricochet go back-and-forth a few more times with insults and little remarks, before Ricochet finally loses his cool and angrily takes exception to Logan continuing to bring up the word "unprofessional" when describing him. Finally, Ricochet says he was going to challenge him to a match but now that he's out here, all he wants to do when he sees his stupid face is hurt him.

He tells him not to ever run his damn mouth about Ricochet again. Logan simply replies, "Or what ..." He says he won't stand here and be intimidated by a man in a medium-sized button up who looks like he's 90-percent forehead. He says he sees what Ricochet is doing and it's smart. He says he knows Ricochet just wants to have a match with him so he can go viral. He says that's not what he's about.

Paul says he's a WWE Superstar, whereas Ricochet is only about getting video plays and clicks. He tells Ricochet he doesn't think it's gonna work out between them. Ricochet runs and flips over the ropes and lands on his feet, right in Logan's face. Logan says that's what he's talking about. He says that was cool -- for TikTok.

He tells him again he doesn't think this is going to work out. Logan pretends to leave and turns to sucker punch Ricochet with his trademark knockout punch, but Ricochet quickly avoids it, counters and sends Logan crashing down on his butt. Logan sits up and smirks at Ricochet while nodding his head in approval. That's how the Logan Paul and Ricochet face-to-face segment wraps up.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves talk us through highlights of Maxxine Dupri's impressive in-ring debut with Alpha Academy on last week's show. They hype the Alpha Academy Graduation Ceremony for Maxxine Dupri later tonight.

Back live, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Becky Lynch. "The Man" emerges to a big pop and heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As "Big Time Becks" settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Lynch in the ring awaiting the arrival of her opposition for this one-on-one match here on Raw.

On that note, the theme for Zoey Stark hits and out comes the newcomer to the scene for the women's division on Raw, with WWE Hall of Fame Trish Stratus in a face-protector by her side. She settles in the ring and is ready to rock.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The fans chant "Becky! Becky!" as the two lock-up and get after it. Stark out-powers Lynch, shoving her down to the mat off the initial lock-up. A loud "Let's go Becky!" chant spreads throughout the arena as the two re-engage.

Lynch takes over on offense, but things don't remain this way for long. Stark ends up taking back over and is punishing Lynch as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the commercial time-out, we see Stark still very much dominating the action against Lynch in what has been essentially a one-sided contest thus far. Lynch starts to show signs of life, but just as she does, Stark connects with a huge side kick that nearly knocked Lynch unconscious.

From there, Becky starts to come to life again, but ends up taking her eye off the ball for just one moment. She turns her attention to Trish Stratus, hitting her with a drop-kick through the ropes but then turning around and being rolled-up by Stark for the pin fall.

Winner: Zoey Stark

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Strategize For Tonight's Main Event

We shoot backstage and we see Seth Rollins all hyped up as he is in the locker room with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He says it was good to see their faces out there. He says he wasn't expecting it but he appreciated it.

Rollins brings up the six-man tag-team main event scheduled for later tonight. Zayn talks about how he and Owens have all the tag-team gold and Rollins has the world title, so they've got the gold to prove that they can get the job done tonight.

Owens brings up working on his anger issues and then starts to get worked up as he talks about the four-on-one attack he just saw his friend go through earlier tonight. He tells Rollins and Zayn they're gonna go out there and punch faces tonight. We head to another commercial break.

Alpha Academy Graduation Ceremony For Maxxine Dupri

When we return from the commercial break, we see the ring decked out with carpet and a podium for the Alpha Academy Graduation Ceremony for Maxxine Dupri.

Chad Gable and Otis are in the ring in graduation gowns and caps. Gable begins by doing his "SHOOSH!" and "THANK YOU!!!" catchphrases to big pops from the Buffalo crowd. He proceeds to talk about Maxxine Dupri helping Gable and Otis defeat The Viking Raiders on last week's show, with one of the best arm-drag and drop kick combos ever.

He calls Maxxine Dupri his prized pupil and introduces her. Maxxine Dupri makes her way out in a silk pink graduation cap and gown. She settles in the ring and talks about how at first she thought Gable was a creep, but has learned he's one of the best trainers and coaches in the world.

She thanks Otis, who she calls her rock, and the fans for believing in her. She says they're only getting started and their star is going to sparkle. She finishes by doing Gable's "THANK YOU!" catchphrase. Before she leaves, Gable tells Dupri there's one more piece of business. He tells her to take off the cap and gown. She obliges.

He then tells her to get ready to put on the last jacket she's ever going to wear. He then presents her with her own Alpha Academy letterman jacket. Otis puts his tight and snug one on as well. As she puts hers on, the theme for The Viking Raiders hits and out comes Erik and Ivar.

As they make their way down to the ring from the entrance way, Valhalla sneaks in the ring from behind and takes out Maxxine Dupri. She leaves her laying and joins Erik and Ivar at ringside. She took Dupri's Alpha Academy graduation letterman jacket with her to end the segment.

Shayna Baszler vs. Emma

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves talk us through highlights from last week's show, where Shayna Baszler explained her attack on Ronda Rousey at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 before savagely attacking her once again.

Back live, we see Shayna Baszler shadow-boxing backstage. She will be in action in our next match of the evening when Raw returns. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see "The Submission Magician" make her way to the ring. Already in the squared circle is her opponent, Emma. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

This one doesn't last long, as Baszler beats Emma down in one-sided fashion before finishing her off with her choke finisher for the submission victory.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey Gains Measure Of Revenge On Shayna Baszler

Once the match wraps up, the sounds of Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" fills the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, as "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey emerges to a big pop.

The former UFC Women's Champion and WrestleMania headliner makes her way to the ring with a stone cold look in her eyes. Baszler tells her to bring it on, and bring it on she does.

Rousey hits the ring and beats down Baszler, locking her in her trademark armbar. Baszler ends up getting out of the ring and retreating to the back as Rousey stands tall in the ring to end the post-match scene.

Cody Rhodes Challenges Brock Lesnar To Rubber Match At WWE SummerSlam

We shoot backstage and we see Cody Rhodes looking as dapper as ever in a suit and tie. He walks the hallways as he will be coming to the ring next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of "The American Nightmare." With that said, the mega-popular WWE Superstar heads to the ring as the fans sing along with his catchy-ass entrance tune.

Cody settles in the ring and soaks in the love from the Buffalo fans some more. His music fades down. Cody begins, "So, Buffalo, what do you want to talk about?" The fans pop. Cody then tells the viewing audience at home to excuse him for one second, as he turns his back to the camera to look at all of the people in the building here tonight.

Rhodes then gets to the topic at hand, which is his ongoing issues with Brock Lesnar. He mentions that "The Beast Incarnate" isn't here tonight, noting he must not have thought Buffalo was worth the trip tonight.

He continues, talking about how everyone has their own Brock Lesnar. He says whether it's crippling anxiety, or your no-good boss, or anything else, everyone has their own Brock Lesnar. He then mentions how he has heard Brock will be here next week. He proceeds to inform Lesnar that he wants a fight with "The Beast Incarnate" at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Cody continues, saying nothing would please him more when Brock shows up next week, if he came to the ring, shook his hand and accepted his challenge for another fight at WWE SummerSlam. He says regardless, if things go the other way, he'll punch Lesnar in the ear and beat him down with steel chairs. He says when he is done with Lesnar once and for good after SummerSlam, he will be next in line. The segment ends on that note.

No Disqualification

The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa

The commentators show us footage of the recent history between former friends turned rivals The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa over the past couple of weeks. From there, we return back live inside the arena and The Miz's theme music hits.

As "The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE History" emerges and heads to the squared circle for this scheduled No Disqualification showdown against Tommaso Ciampa, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see The Miz still waiting in the ring. Tommaso Ciampa's theme hits and we see Miz waving him on from the ring. Ciampa takes his ring entrance attire off as he walks the aisle. The second the two are in reaching distance of each other, the brawl is on.

Miz and Ciampa brawl back-and-forth at ringside for a few moments, before ultimately bringing the action into the ring. The referee then calls for the bell to get this No Disqualification match officially off-and-running. Ciampa jumps into the early offensive lead and brings the fight back out to the floor.

Ciampa grabs Miz by the head and repeatedly bashes him into the steel steps. Miz fights back but Ciampa takes over again and sits Miz on a leather computer chair with wheels. He then runs and knocks the hell out of him. The fight returns in the ring, where Ciampa brings in a steel chair.

The fans chant "We want tables!" as Ciampa picks up Miz with intentions of finishing him off with the assistance of a steel chair. Miz ends up fighting back and decking Ciampa. He rips and tears at the face of Ciampa before picking up the steel chair. He heads towards Ciampa with the chair but Ciampa knocks it out of his hands.

Miz fights back and stuns Ciampa in the corner. He backs up and runs at him, pouncing on him in the corner with a running clothesline. Ciampa recovers and knocks Miz out to the floor. He picks up a steel chair and unfolds it. He puts it over Miz's head and runs him into the steel post. Miz crashes to the floor at ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Miz beating down Ciampa. The fans start to rally behind Ciampa and he recovers and takes over. He beats the hell out of The Miz as the fans chant "We want tables!" for the 100th time in the match. He gives them everything but that, beating Miz down with steel chairs and trash can lids instead.

Ciampa finally brings a table out from under the ring and the fans in Buffalo go absolutely bonkers. One of the louder pops from one of the more table-thirsty crowds in recent memory. Ciampa sets the table up in the ring, brings Miz to the top-rope and hits his finisher through the table. He drags Miz away from the 1,000 toothpicks that used to be a table and goes for the cover.

Bronson Reed turns up out of nowhere at ringside and yanks Ciampa out under the bottom rope before the referee can count to three. Because this is a No Disqualification match, this is all legal. Reed beats down Ciampa at ringside and then brings him into the ring, where he hits his Tsunami finisher off the top-rope. Miz scores the follow-up pin fall victory for the win.

Winner: The Miz

Rhea Ripley Delivers Warning To Women's Tag-Team Champions

We shoot backstage and we see the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. They are confronted by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The team that Adam Pearce has called The Complaint Department proceeds to boast how they're coming after the tag titles.

Up walks Rhea Ripley and everyone goes silent. "Mami" gets in Raquel Rodriguez's face and warns her not to get in her business again. She says last week was strike two and if she does it again, she's out. She tells Rodriguez to focus on the tag division.

Chelsea Green leans over Ripley's shoulder and taunts Rodriguez like the school yard bully behind the resident tough guy. Ripley does a slow turn and Sonya Deville grabs Green, nervously, and tells her to get out of there.

Left alone, Rodriguez and Ripley still have their eyes locked on each other. As the WWE Women's World Champion gets ready to go back to her warning to Rodriguez, she is interrupted by Liv Morgan.

She steps up and joins the intense stare-off to inform Ripley that if she hasn't noticed yet, Morgan and Rodriguez simply aren't afraid of her. She says they got in her business because of how she disrespected Natalya after their match. She tells Ripley they'll do it again if need be.

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

The team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green make their way out and head to the ring together for our next match of the evening. As the two settle in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We see the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan seated next to the commentary desk at ringside, as they will be taking an up close and personal look at potential opponents for their next title defense.

Now the theme for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter hits and out comes the former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions. They settle into the ring and for this women's tag-team contest and their entrance tune fades down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Green taking it to Carter in the early goings. Chance tags in and she takes Green to the top-rope. Deville and Carter get involved, but Green ends up freeing herself.

Chance ends up hitting a big splash moments later for a close near fall attempt. Seconds later, we see Deville and Green steal the win, as they use unfair leverage behind the referee's back, with Green getting her feet on the ropes and Deville adding in to help out to ensure the pin fall victory.

Winners: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

Matt Riddle Has Big Match Next Monday Night On Raw

We shoot backstage and we see Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle hanging out when up walks Byron Saxton. He asks them about their victory tonight. McIntyre comments and then mentions how he's been watching the show for the past few months and wants to know when all these groups using unfair numbers advantages starting becoming the trend.

Matt Riddle then talks about his match against GUNTHER next Monday night on Raw. He says he managed to get Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser banned from ringside. McIntyre and Riddle head off to tear up the town of Buffalo and party it up.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day

It's main event time!

We shoot back inside the KeyBank Center where we hear "BURN IT DOWN!" as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins emerges and heads to the ring for our final scheduled match of the evening on this week's Raw.

As "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Rollins is still in the ring and his music finally fades down. The theme for Kevin Owens hits and out comes one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions. "The Prize Fighter" stops at the top of the stage and his theme cuts off. Sami Zayn's super catchy-ass tune plays and the two head to the ring together.

The three members of the first team involved in tonight's six-man tag-team main event are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. Zayn's music dies down and now the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day entrance tune plays.

Out comes Finn Balor, "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women's World Champion "Mami" Rhea Ripley. The group heads to the ring to a ton of boos and settle inside the squared circle ready to take care of business.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio kicking things off for their respective teams. "Dirty" Dom runs like hell coming out of the gate, avoiding the fight with Rollins as long as he can before the WWE World Heavyweight Champion finally gets his hands on him and proceeds to beat him down.

Mysterio eventually makes the tag and the offensive momentum starts to slowly shift into the favor of the three-man team from The Judgment Day. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

When we return from our final commercial break of the evening, we see Priest taking it to Owens in the ring. The fans are loudly chanting "Dom, you suck! Dom, you suck!" in the background. We see Rhea Ripley with an ear-to-ear smile on her face, as she likes what she is seeing from The Judgment Day trio in the ring right now.

Finn Balor tags in and picks up where Priest left off, taking it to Owens, who badly needs to make a tag. Balor tags in Dominik and Owens finally makes it to his corner, leaping for the tag to Rollins. Rollins hits the ring and starts beating down "Dirty" Dom. Priest runs in the ring as Rollins looks for a Pedigree. Rollins sends Priest out to the floor and then turns and blasts Dom-Dom with a big kick for a close near fall attempt.

The action continues to unfold all the way to the finish a few moments later, which sees The Judgment Day end their night off on a positive note after fixing their issues within the group earlier in the show, as they manage to score the pin fall victory. We see a very happy Rhea Ripley celebrating with the group as the crowd boos in Buffalo. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Judgment Day