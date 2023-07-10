WWE RAW Preview For Tonight, Cody Rhodes To Deliver Special/Nightmare Message To Brock Lesnar

We're now on THREADS!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2023

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY with new build to ward SummerSlam 2023.

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will deliver a "special" or "nightmare" message to Brock Lesnar tonight. Lesnar is not advertised to appear. In other news, Logan Paul will make his return tonight for a face-off with Ricochet.

WWE has announced the following for the USA broadcast:

- Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

- Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

- Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

- Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face in the ring

- Chad Gable and Otis host Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri

- Cody Rhodes delivers a “special” or “nightmare” message to Brock Lesnar