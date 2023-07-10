NJPW To Air First Two Nights Of 2023 G1 Climax Free On NJPW World

We're now on THREADS!
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to hold the G1 Climax tournament starting on July 15 through until August 13. The promotion announced today that the first two nights will air free on New Japan World:
Big news!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2023
July 15 & 16#G1CLIMAX33 Opening Weekend
Live
English
and
FREE!
NO signup needed this weekend for all the action on https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ!#njpw pic.twitter.com/izSrUXHzub
The 32 entrants in this year’s tournament will be split into four blocks:
