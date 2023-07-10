WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW To Air First Two Nights Of 2023 G1 Climax Free On NJPW World

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2023

New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to hold the G1 Climax tournament starting on July 15 through until August 13. The promotion announced today that the first two nights will air free on New Japan World:

The 32 entrants in this year’s tournament will be split into four blocks:

A Block

  • SANADA
  • Chase Owens
  • Hikuleo
  • Ren Narita
  • Shota Umino
  • Yota Tsuji
  • Gabe Kidd
  • Kaito Kiyomiya

B Block

  • Kazuchika Okada
  • YOSHI-HASHI
  • Taichi
  • KENTA
  • Great-O-Khan
  • Will Ospreay
  • Tanga Loa
  • El Phantasmo

C Block

  • David Finlay
  • Tomohiro Ishii
  • EVIL
  • Tama Tonga
  • Shingo Takagi
  • Aaron Henare
  • Eddie Kingston
  • Mikey Nicholls

D Block

  • Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • Tetsuya Naito
  • Hirooki Goto
  • Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Toru Yano
  • Jeff Cobb
  • Shane Haste
  • Alex Coughlin

