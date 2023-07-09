WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Replays "Top 10" Best Moments From SummerSlam 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

WWE Replays "Top 10" Best Moments From SummerSlam 2022

WWE has released a new "Top 10" video on YouTube looking back at all the top moments from the year’s SummerSlam 2022 premium live event which took place in Nashville.

The event featured the much anticipated main event featuring  Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since Lesnar lost, he could not compete again for the title while Reigns is the champion.

10. Bianca Belair defeats Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

9. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle brawl.

8. Bobby Lashley manhandles Austin Theory to retain the U.S. Championship.

7. The Usos retain against the Street Profits to retain the tag team championship.

6. Pat McAfee defeats Baron Corbin.

5. Damage CTRL forms.

4. Brock Lesnar lifts the ring with a tractor.

3. Logan Paul defeats The Miz.

2. Liv Morgan survives against Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown women’s champoinship.

1. Roman Reigns retains the Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event.


