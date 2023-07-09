WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Is Trying To Convince Former WWE and ROH Star To Wrestle Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

We recently reported Chris Hero has been working as a producer and coach for AEW on a trial basis for the Collision brand in recent weeks and many have wondered if he will step in an AEW ring to wrestle. 

An AEW fan proposed on Twitter that Hero work the upcoming Blood & Guts Match and AEW President Tony Khan took note of this comment and revealed he is trying to convince him to work again.

Hero hasn’t wrestled since being released from WWE in April 2020. Prior to that, he worked in Ring of Honor from 2011-2013.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #roh #tony khan #chris hero

