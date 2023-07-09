Tony Khan Is Trying To Convince Former WWE and ROH Star To Wrestle Again

We're now on THREADS!

We recently reported Chris Hero has been working as a producer and coach for AEW on a trial basis for the Collision brand in recent weeks and many have wondered if he will step in an AEW ring to wrestle.

An AEW fan proposed on Twitter that Hero work the upcoming Blood & Guts Match and AEW President Tony Khan took note of this comment and revealed he is trying to convince him to work again.

Hero hasn’t wrestled since being released from WWE in April 2020. Prior to that, he worked in Ring of Honor from 2011-2013.

I can't say for sure if I'll ever get him, but I'll keep chipping away at him on a weekly basis, and hopefully someday he'll crack. Either way, I love working with him. #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 8, 2023