GCW Clean Up Man Results From Saturday, July 8

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

Check out the results are from the recent GCW Clean Up Man event that took place on Saturday night at Webster Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

- Alec Price defeats Brogan Finlay and Dustin Waller and Grim Reefer (7:05)

- Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) defeat The SAT (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo & Wil Maximo) (10:42)

- John Wayne Murdoch defeats Cole Radrick and Effy (8:54)

- Charles Mason defeats Joey Janela (14:12)

- GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Richard Holliday (16:20)

- Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeat Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) and YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) (10:01)

- GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) defeat Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel (16:01)

- Utami Hayashishita defeats Billie Starkz (10:38)

- Nick Gage defeats Psycho Clown (18:11)


