ROH TV Tapings SPOILERS From Regina, Saskatchewan

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH recorded TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Below are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

(Future Episodes)



- Big Bill pinned Serpentico.

- ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Ava Lawless via submission.

- The Righteous & Stu Grayson defeated Evan Richards & Levi Knight & Michael Allen Richard Clark. Evil Uno came out and sat at ringside, watching.

- Leyla Hirsch defeated Bambi Hall.

- Dalton Castle pinned Tony Nese.

- Shane Taylor pinned Shawn Dean.

- The Kingdom defeated The Boys.

- ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defeated Christopher Daniels & Darius Martin & Matt Sydal.