ROH TV Tapings SPOILERS From Regina, Saskatchewan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

ROH recorded TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Below are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Big Bill pinned Serpentico.

- ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Ava Lawless via submission.

- The Righteous & Stu Grayson defeated Evan Richards & Levi Knight & Michael Allen Richard Clark. Evil Uno came out and sat at ringside, watching.

- Leyla Hirsch defeated Bambi Hall.

- Dalton Castle pinned Tony Nese.

- Shane Taylor pinned Shawn Dean.

- The Kingdom defeated The Boys.

- ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defeated Christopher Daniels & Darius Martin & Matt Sydal.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

