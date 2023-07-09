Finals Set For Men’s 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament

We're now on THREADS!

Following Saturday's AEW Collision, we now know who will be in the final of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will take place in Hart’s hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada on the July 15 edition of Collision at the Calgary Saddledome.

During the July 15 episode of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks was the first to qualify for the finals by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in the show opener, which also lead to a babyface turn.

In the main event, CM Punk and Samoa Joe faced off in a great match to end the broadcast. Things concluded after Punk was somehow able to roll up Joe while he had Punk locked in the Coquina Clutch.

After the match, the two shook hands for a moment, before an enraged Joe locked Punk in another Coquina Clutch!

The finals will see Punk and Starks compete to be the winner of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

CM Punk finally does it and gets the victory against Samoa Joe!



Now CM Punk takes on Ricky Starks next week on #AEWCollision in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@CMPunk | @SamoaJoe#OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/bYrKZH2GQO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023