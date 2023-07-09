WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Finals Set For Men’s 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

Following Saturday's AEW Collision, we now know who will be in the final of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will take place in Hart’s hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada on the July 15 edition of Collision at the Calgary Saddledome.

During the July 15 episode of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks was the first to qualify for the finals by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in the show opener, which also lead to a babyface turn.

In the main event, CM Punk and Samoa Joe faced off in a great match to end the broadcast. Things concluded after Punk was somehow able to roll up Joe while he had Punk locked in the Coquina Clutch.

After the match, the two shook hands for a moment, before an enraged Joe locked Punk in another Coquina Clutch!

The finals will see Punk and Starks compete to be the winner of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.


Tags: #aew #owen hart cup #owen hart #cm punk #ricky starks

