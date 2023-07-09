Big Babyface Turn On AEW Collision

We're now on THREADS!

Powerhouse Hobbs is now a babyface following a turn on AEW Collision.

Hobbs had aligned himself with QT Marshall as part of QTV but now he is looking to go his own way as a fan favorite.

During Saturday's Collision, Powerhouse went up against former Team Taz partner Ricky Starks in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. After Hobbs delivered his trademark Spinebuster on Absolute, referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted by QT jumping on the apron, which meant she couldn't count the pinfall.

Powerhouse ended up losing the match and post-match he shoved Marshall down before then hitting QTV's Aaron Solo with a Spinebuster. This turn suggests Hobbs is now a face and done with QT Marshall.

What next for Powerhouse?