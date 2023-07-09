Two Championship Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Television

Two championship matches will take place on AEW television next week across Collision and Battle of the Belts VII from the Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome.

On Saturday's AEW Collision, Jay White and Juice Robinson defeated the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) in a title eliminator match making them the new #1 contenders.

In a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone, FTR began to start an interview but were then interrupted by White and Robinson who challenged them to a match for their titles.

Next week on AEW Collision it will be FTR taking vs. Bullet Club Gold in a 2/3 falls match in the Calgary Saddledome with the titles up for grabs. This will be only FTR’s second title defense in their second reign as champions which began when they defeated The Gunns for the gold back in April 2023.

Also announced for next week at the Saddledome, Christian Cage’s own TNT Champion, Luchasauru will put the title on the line vs. Shawn Spears. Luchasaurus vs Spears will take place on the Battle of the Belts, which takes place right after Collision.

Also on next week’s Collision will be the finals of both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournaments.