CM Punk Reportedly Pitched To Be In The 2023 AEW Blood and Guts Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2023

A recent report from VoicesOfWrestling.com revealed that CM Punk reportedly made a pitch to be part of the 2023 AEW Blood and Guts match which features The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Fightful Select has also confirmed Punk expressed interest in being a member of the BCC’s team.

“‘Neither team would want him’ one source said. When we asked about issues with BCC’s Jon Moxley, we were told that [Jon] Moxley wasn’t opposed to the idea. However, as of two weeks before the show, the partners were already determined.”

Fightful noted they were not sure if Punk was serious or had any real chance of being included in the match.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #blood and guts #cm punk

