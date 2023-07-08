AEW Collision Results for July 8th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, July 8, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/8/2023)

The "Saturday night's alright for fightin'" tune by Elton John plays to get this week's edition of AEW Collision officially off-and-running from inside the Brandt Centre in Regina, SK.

We hear Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show as we shoot inside the venue and fireworks explode. The camera pans the crowd and settles in the ring for our opening contest.

CM Punk Kicks Off This Week's Show

CM Punk comes out to kick off the fourth installment of AEW's new weekly Saturday night prime time two-hour cable television program as the Collision theme continues to play. "Is it great to be in Regina on a Saturday night or what?" Punk says to start off a promo.

He mentions how he doesn't want to take up too much time because he's got a match later tonight against Samoa Joe, but he wants to tell some of the history between he and Joe. He calls tonight the biggest match of his career. He says if Joe kills him in a dream he better wake up and apologize.

Punk says he's got missing teeth because of his past fights with Joe. Scars on his pretty face. He says it's been 18 years since they last met. He says he wants to hear the fans chant for Owen Hart. A loud "Owen! Owen!" chant breaks out. He mentions himself, Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks in the Owen Hart Cup and says none of them would be here tonight if not for Owen Hart.

"The Best in the World" says he can't guarantee a victory because he's never beaten Samoa Joe before. He says he can promise he's gonna leave everything he's got in this ring tonight for the fans in the building, the fans at home and for Owen Hart. The AEW Collision plays again and Punk exits the ring, stopping to kiss the Owen Hart Cup trophy.

Owen Hart Cup Semifinals

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

A video package hyping CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in tonight's main event airs and then we head back inside the arena where Powerhouse Hobbs' theme hits. Out he comes with QTV members by his side for our opening contest.

The author of "The Book of Hobbs" settles inside the squared circle for Owen Hart Foundation Tournament action here on Collision: Semifinal Saturday here Regina, SK. As he settles in the ring, we see highlights of Hobbs' victory in the tourney quarterfinal.4

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Hobbs pacing back-and-forth in the ring. The familiar sounds of Ricky Starks' theme hits and out comes "Absolute" Ricky Starks doing his fancy-schmancy pose on the ramp.

As Starks settles inside the ring, we see highlights of Starks and Hobbs working together for a while as part of Team Taz in the early days of AEW. Back live, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first of two semifinal bouts in the Owen Hart Cup.

Hobbs and Starks lock up and have a stalemate coming out of the gate, as the fans loudly chant "Ricky! Ricky!" Hobbs jumps into the early offensive lead, drilling Starks with a few punches that drops him to one knee.

Starks fights back and knocks Hobbs out of the ring. He stops and does his fancy-schmancy pose once again as the fans cheer. The fans chant "Let's go Ricky!" as Hobbs confers with QT Marshall and Harley Cameron at ringside. Back in the ring, Hobbs takes back over and pummels Starks in the corner of the ring.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action until finally QTV guys get involved, which only angers Hobbs and ends up screwing him, as the confusion led to Starks scoring the pin fall on an unsuspecting Hobbs for the win. With the victory, Starks advances to the finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING to Owen Hart Cup Finals: Ricky Starks

Powerhouse Hobbs Turns On QTV Crew

Once the match wraps up, we see QT Marshall enter the ring after Ricky Starks leaves. Hobbs is still pissed. QT tries talking to him, but Hobbs doesn't want to hear it.

Hobbs very forcefully shoves QT Marshall flat on his ass. In comes Aron Solo, but Hobbs isn't interested in communicating with him, either. He forcefully removes him from his line of vision and then in comes Harley Cameron.

She covers up QT Marshall and begs off. Hobbs finally leaves by himself. That is how the eventful post-match scene wraps up.

Miro Senses Something Big Coming Soon

After this, a vignette from "The Redeemer" Miro airs. He talks about his God and hot wife, and all the usual Miro stuff. He senses something big is coming. He says it's what we've all been waiting for.

The vignette ends on that note. We see more hype for CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in the other Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal bout. We then head to a commercial break.

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena Moved To Next Friday

We shoot backstage and we see Willow Nightingale is here and unfortunately she isn’t able to compete tonight as she isn’t medically cleared.

Up walks Athena, who shows up and wonders if her injury is legit? Athena was injured just getting to Regina because she had to take four flights in coach.

After some more back-and-forth from Willow and Athena, we are informed that the showdown between these two has been moved to next week's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Julia Hart vs. Bambi Hall

Now we head back inside the arena where the lights go out. The House of Black theme hits and out comes Julia Hart to the ring for singles action in our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is her opponent, local enhancement talent named Bambi Hall. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

This one doesn't last long, as Hart connects with a running back elbow and chops the knee of Bambi out before securing a hammer-lock cross-face for the quick victory.

Winner: Julia Hart

Malakai Black Explains Taking Andrade El Idolo's Mask

We shoot to Malakai Black, who explains that the reason he took Andrade El Idolo's mask is because Andrade did not become who he was until he took the mask off.

The House of Black leader goes on to mention how he became himself when he put his mask on.

Andrade El Idolo Explains Significance Of His Mask

Now we head backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Andrade El Idolo. He talks about how he doesn't hide behind his mask. He says his mask is everything to him.

El Idolo says the mask represents his family, culture, country and all Latin people. He says when he puts his mask on, that is when he handles his business.

Andrade finishes up by talking more about the significance of meaning behind his mask. He says when he takes the mask off, that means it's time to fight -- and time to win.

AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator

FTR (C) vs. Bullet Club Gold

It's time to head back to the ring for another high stakes match-up, as we move to the men's tag-team division for a title eliminator. The AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR will be taking on top-ranked tag-team contenders Bullet Club Gold, and if the duo of Jay White and Juice Robinson win, they secure a future shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

The theme for the challengers hits and out comes the Bullet Club Gold duo of "Switchblade" and "Rock Hard," fresh off of their big victory over CM Punk, FTR and Ricky Starks on last week's show.

White and Robinson settle in the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme for the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions hits, and as the old-school Midnight Express-sounding tune plays, out comes the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which features a hot crowd atmosphere inside the venue here in Regina, SK. White and Harwood kick things off for their respective teams coming out of the gate.

After some good back-and-forth action from both teams, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Bullet Club Gold in a comfortable offensive lead. This doesn't last for long, however, as Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood end up taking over soon-after.

We see the offensive momentum shift a few more times heading into the finish of this one, which sees Juice Robinson end up finishing things off by hitting a head-lock driver on Dax Harwood for the pin fall victory.

With the victory, "Switchblade" Jay White and "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson have secured another match against FTR in the future, this time with their AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders For AEW Tag-Team Championships: Bullet Club Gold

Shawn Spears Confronts Christian Cage & Luchasaurus Backstage

From there, we head backstage where we see "Perfect 10" Shawn Spears confront TNT Champion Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. The two sides trade words and then Spears makes it clear that next week at AEW Battle of the Belts on Saturday night after AEW Collision, he is going to show Christian Cage just how dangerous he truly is and can be.

Scorpio Sky vs. Action Andretti

A video package airs to remind everyone of how much Scorpio Sky has accomplished in AEW, including tag title and TNT title runs and ladder match victories. We then head back to the ring where he heads out and settles inside for his long-awaited return.

Action Andretti is already in the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Andretti is hitting some awesome fast-paced high spots in the early goings. Sky ends up taking over as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Andretti fighting out of a chinlock and firing up on Sky. Andretti hit a dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Sky avoided a springboard 450, but ran into a Spanish Fly for a nearfall for Andretti. Andretti hit a shotgun dropkick but hit Sky’s knees on a split-legged moonsault.

Andretti caught Sky with a rollup out of the TKO, but Sky kicked out and hit the TKO for the win. After the match, Sky shook Andretti’s hand in a good sign of respect between these two premier athletes. Great match.

Winner: Scorpio Sky

Owen Hart Cup Semifinals

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

It's main event time!

The commentators run down the lineup for next week's AEW Dynamite, which includes the semifinals of the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament, with Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin taking on Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara, as well as MJF & Adam Cole taking on Big Bill & Brian Cage. Also scheduled is Chris Jericho vs. Kommander, Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, as well as Nick Wayne's AEW Dynamite in-ring debut against The Mogul Embassy's Shane "Swerve" Strickland.

Now they run down the lineup for next week's AEW Collision show, which will feature the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, to find out who will be the 2023 Owen Hart Cup winners. Also on tap for Collision next week is FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold in a best two out of three falls match for the AEW Tag-Team Championship.

The familiar sounds of Samoa Joe's theme hits and out comes "The Samoan Submission Machine" for the second of our two scheduled Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal bouts here on Collision: Semifinal Saturday.

Joe settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the theme for CM Punk plays and out comes "The Best in the World" for the second time this evening.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening. It's time to find out who will meet "Absolute" Ricky Starks in the finals of the second annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Coming out of the gate, Punk holds his own, but Joe quickly takes over and proceeds to beat the living p*ss out of "The Second City Saint" for what seems like forever, including through a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the final break of the evening, we see Joe still in a very commanding offensive lead. Punk eventually shows signs of life and shifts the offensive momentum in his favor. The fans chant for Owen Hart as Punk had asked them to do in the beginning of the show.

Finally, we work our way to the finish of this one, which sees Punk just barely survive and pick up the very hard-earned victory over Samoa Joe. It marked the first win over Samoa Joe in CM Punk's entire pro wrestling career.

With the victory, CM Punk advances to the finals of this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where he squares off against "Absolute" Ricky Starks next week on AEW Collision to determine the winner of this year's Owen Hart Cup trophy.

After the match, Punk is still out of it and ala Matt Hughes and Carlos Newton, has to be told he won. His music plays and he celebrates his victory as Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness put over the significance of it as the first over Joe in his career.

Joe gets back up and Punk looks to have a sign of respect between the longtime peers of multiple decades and multiple pro wrestling promotions. It looks like Joe is going to oblige, but he ends up attacking Punk with a sneak-attack.

He locks his choke on him and beats him down. He grabs a steel chair at ringside but FTR runs down to make sure nothing else happens. The show ends with "Absolute" Ricky Starks coming out to the top of the entrance ramp with an intense and somewhat curious look on his face.

The fans chant "Ricky! Ricky!" upon seeing him as Punk struggles to get back to his feet. He sits up and sees Starks. The two lock eyes and the fans pop as Starks turns and heads to the backstage area. Punk's theme hits again and he kisses the middle of the ring as FTR stands by his side. The commentators hype next week's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals between CM Punk and Ricky Starks and the show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING to the Owen Hart Cup Finals: CM Punk