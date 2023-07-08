Colt Cabana Has a New Role In AEW

Colt Cabana is reportedly remaining on Wednesday nights in a new role for AEW.
PWInsider reports Cabana is set to remain on Wednesday nights to help with Dynamite and Rampage tapings moving forward.
“Colt Cabana has been 100% moved to Wednesdays as a Coach/Producer going forward.”
Cabana has not been seen on AEW television since his loss to Chris Jericho on the November 2nd, 2022 edition of Dynamite. Keeping Cabana's work to Dynamite will keep him away from Punk, who is the top star of AEW Collision.
