Fans Furious With "Unusable" WWE Network Following Streaming Platform Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

The WWE Network platform which is used outside of the United States had undergone a major upgrade leaving many fans furious with the new look.

The platform has taken on a more Netflix-style approach to layout, but it is the overall navigation of the streaming service that has left fans furious and demanding the company revert back to the former design. 

One major complaint is difficulty finding older episodes of television shows and PPVs as dates and timeline order seem to have been ditched. Additionally, a lot of content is missing leading fans to wonder if their favorite historical episodes will ever return.

Some users are reporting the WWE Network app is "unusable" and some have even canceled their monthly subscription.

Check out some of the complaints below:

 


Tags: #wwe #wwe network #raw #smackdown #nxt

