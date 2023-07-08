Fans Furious With "Unusable" WWE Network Following Streaming Platform Update

The WWE Network platform which is used outside of the United States had undergone a major upgrade leaving many fans furious with the new look.

The platform has taken on a more Netflix-style approach to layout, but it is the overall navigation of the streaming service that has left fans furious and demanding the company revert back to the former design.

One major complaint is difficulty finding older episodes of television shows and PPVs as dates and timeline order seem to have been ditched. Additionally, a lot of content is missing leading fans to wonder if their favorite historical episodes will ever return.

Some users are reporting the WWE Network app is "unusable" and some have even canceled their monthly subscription.

Check out some of the complaints below:

Switched on my Xbox & noticed there had been an update for the WWE Network here in the UK .



WTF have they done to it?



It’s a lot more difficult to navigate & there seems to content missing that wasn’t before.#WWENetwork — I Miss The 90's (@Gerryduk) July 8, 2023

@WWENetwork This update is horrendous I can’t find any episodes of raw before 2016. They’re not even in Chronological order anyways. I get it’s meant to replicate the Fightpass but it works for them it doesn’t work for the WWE Network! Fix this! — Rafael (@hcmo20) July 8, 2023

@WWENetwork what were you lot thinking when you released this new update? The saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” comes to mind. — ethan morgan (@tribal_chef) July 8, 2023

WWE Network is ruined with the latest update. Just horrible, hard to navigate. Older version was better. @WWE — Zahid Zafeer (@TommyAndGina) July 8, 2023

@wwenetwork wtf is this new update? You’ve made a right arse of this. — Ross 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RenegadeR0SS) July 8, 2023

@WWENetwork your new user interface after the update is terrible — Oliver McDonnell (@olimac051984) July 8, 2023