Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens And More Wrestle Off-Air Following WWE SmackDown

Following the live FOX broadcast of WWE SmackDown, two off-air dark matches took place featuring top WWE Superstars. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place in Madison Square Garden:
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated Pretty Deadly
- Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor
@WWERollins #smackdown #msg pic.twitter.com/sfFxKxr37Q— JediBananas (@JediBananas) July 8, 2023
Man is LA Knight OOOVER!— Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) July 7, 2023
Not even a dark match, just came out to beat up Hit Row. Love to see it!
For the record, I was all in since Eli Drake days. #Smackdown #MSG @RealLAKnight pic.twitter.com/OyVeUq9hNS
