Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens And More Wrestle Off-Air Following WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

Following the live FOX broadcast of WWE SmackDown, two off-air dark matches took place featuring top WWE Superstars. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place in Madison Square Garden:

- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated Pretty Deadly

- Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor

