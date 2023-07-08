WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Henry Remembers Darren Drozdov

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

Friends of Darren Drozdov’s have shared memories of the late WWE Superstar following his passing last week and former WWE Superstar Mark Henry recently spoke of The Attitude Era star on Busted Open Radio recently:

“I try my best to keep it positive, think about the positives and the funny things that happen. It was always hilarious to us [how Droz would throw up]; I have a weak stomach, too. When somebody starts talking about something gross, [I know I have] to just tune it out, and just walk away. Darren, man, that dude just could not tune it out. He could just throw up at the drop of a hat. I mean [the nickname] ‘Puke’ was the real deal. He did it in sports, he did it in wrestling, he did it in locker rooms, he did it at the bars, he did it at the gym. Anything that was repugnant would make Darren throw up, and he would amuse the hell out of us.”

Henry added that Drozdov lived much longer than was expected, "He was 54, so he lived 20-plus years over the expectancy that they gave to him."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #darren drozdov #mark henry

