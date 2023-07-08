Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Semifinals Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

After two matches on Friday's AEW Rampage, the semifinals are now set in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament which will take place on this Wednesday's Dynamite from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The broadcast saw the team of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia defeat Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett in quarterfinal action. Guevara and Garcia will now move on to challenge Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in the semifinals on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Additionally, with their win over Trent Baretta and Matt Sydal in the main event, the team of Brian Cage and Big Bill move on to face MJF and Adam Cole in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament semifinals on next week’s Dynamite.