WWE Announces Title Match For Next Week’s SmackDown

During this week’s live broadcast on FOX, it was announced that next week’s show will feature the women’s title on the line. Defending her title will be Asuka vs. former champion Bianca Belair.

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Asuka and Belair got into somewhat of a brawl which led to Charlotte Flair also getting involved and then leading to IYO SKY coming out and trying to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase against Asuka, although it wasn’t deemed official as Belair stopped Bayley from cashing in on IYO SKY’s behalf.