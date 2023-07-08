WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Announces Title Match For Next Week’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2023

WWE Announces Title Match For Next Week’s SmackDown

Bianca Belair will finally get her rematch against Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship on July 14th’s SmackDown.

During this week’s live broadcast on FOX, it was announced that next week’s show will feature the women’s title on the line. Defending her title will be Asuka vs. former champion Bianca Belair.

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Asuka and Belair got into somewhat of a brawl which led to Charlotte Flair also getting involved and then leading to IYO SKY coming out and trying to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase against Asuka, although it wasn’t deemed official as Belair stopped Bayley from cashing in on IYO SKY’s behalf.

 


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82637/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer