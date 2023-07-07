The Hardy Boyz Announced For Upcoming Indy Event

Maryland Championship Wrestling is coming to the RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland for the FIRST EVER MCW Fan Jam and the event will feature both Matt and Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz).
The tag team legends and current AEW stars will be at the fan festival scheduled for July 23.
Also announced are Mickie James and Lio Rush.
♨️THE HARDY BOYZ RETURN TO MCW♨️
Join us on Sunday July 23rd at The RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, #Maryland for the FIRST EVER #MCWFanJam ‼️
Admission is absolutely #FREE and there will be activities to participate in as well as Meet & Greet opportunities with The Hardy’s,… pic.twitter.com/sKBVNJWqc9
