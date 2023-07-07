WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Hardy Boyz Announced For Upcoming Indy Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2023

Maryland Championship Wrestling is coming to the RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland for the FIRST EVER MCW Fan Jam and the event will feature both Matt and Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz).

The tag team legends and current AEW stars will be at the fan festival scheduled for July 23.

Also announced are Mickie James and Lio Rush.

Tags: #aew #the hardy boyz #matt hardy #jeff hardy #mcw #maryland championship wrestling #fan jam

