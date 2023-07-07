WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Suffers Hamstring Injury On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed AEW star Wheeler Yuta suffered a hamstring injury in his match against Kenny Omega on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. He said:

“Wheeler Yuta suffered a hamstring injury in the match with Omega on 7/5. Right now the belief is that it’s not a full tear and that he will be able to return on 7/19 for Blood & Guts in Boston”

Despite the injury, the company believes Yuta will return in time for the Blood & Guts match on July 19 as they don’t think the injury is a full tear.

WNS wishes Wheeler Yuta all the best.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 07, 2023 07:00PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #wheeler yuta

