AEW Star Suffers Hamstring Injury On AEW Dynamite

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed AEW star Wheeler Yuta suffered a hamstring injury in his match against Kenny Omega on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. He said:
“Wheeler Yuta suffered a hamstring injury in the match with Omega on 7/5. Right now the belief is that it’s not a full tear and that he will be able to return on 7/19 for Blood & Guts in Boston”
Despite the injury, the company believes Yuta will return in time for the Blood & Guts match on July 19 as they don’t think the injury is a full tear.
WNS wishes Wheeler Yuta all the best.
⚡ AEW Star Bandido Undergoes Surgery
Bandido recently suffered a broken wrist during a match last month on AEW Rampage in a loss to Konosuke Takeshita.
