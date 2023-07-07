Latest On Jade Cargill’s AEW Status

Jade Cargill has not been seen on AEW TV since Kris Statlander defeated her at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 which was Cargill's first loss in AEW since her debut in March 2021, as well as ending Cargill’s 500+ day reign as the AEW TBS Champion.

Dave Meltzer has now provided an update, albeit brief on her status:

“There is also no timeline on a return of Jade Cargill. Cargill dropped the TBS title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing and hasn’t been back since nor talked about much. When asked on Twitter if she would be coming back soon, the answer was “No.” She posted some photos later of her being in Hollywood and wrote, “Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay.”