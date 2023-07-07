WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Bandido Undergoes Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2023

Bandido recently suffered a broken wrist during a match last month on AEW Rampage in a loss to Konosuke Takeshita.

Bandido has revealed on Instagram that he had wrist surgery to help fix the issue with the surgery taking place on Thursday. It remains unclear how long Bandido will be out of action.

Bandido shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, confirming that he had undergone wrist surgery. "THANK YOU!!! THANK YOU!!!! THANK YOU !!!! Through thick and thin they have given me their love with full hands and I will never forget that!!! Now to recover! I promise to repay you in the best way FIGHTING FOR ALL OF YOU!" he stated in the translated caption.

WNS wishes Bandido all the best with his recovery and eventual return to the ring.


